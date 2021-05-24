Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 127 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $3,453,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.26. The stock had a trading volume of 59,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,619. The company has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

