Mariner LLC Sells 45,954 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 513,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,954 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $72,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.85. 79,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,528,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day moving average of $141.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.09%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

