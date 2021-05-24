Rage Fan Price Hits $0.0198 on Top Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 58.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $783,552.54 and approximately $11,287.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00371858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00186843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003585 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.27 or 0.00853012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,589,261 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars.

