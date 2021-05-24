Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

XM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Shares of XM stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,014. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion and a PE ratio of -52.00. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $886,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

