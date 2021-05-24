Brokerages Expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Announce -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.25. 9,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,176. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,372,000 after buying an additional 160,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after buying an additional 654,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after buying an additional 424,778 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,081,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,678,000. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

