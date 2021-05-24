Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $470,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $1,408,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $131.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

