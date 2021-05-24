WD Rutherford LLC Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $3,612,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $2,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $358.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,241. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.87.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

