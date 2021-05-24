Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Increased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 23,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $372.83. The stock had a trading volume of 58,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.80. The company has a market capitalization of $369.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

