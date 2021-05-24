Doliver Advisors LP Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.72. 184,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,110,057. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99. The company has a market cap of $235.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

