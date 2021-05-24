fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.54. 193,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,051,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.81.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in fuboTV by 14.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in fuboTV by 1,685.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 754,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter worth about $18,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

