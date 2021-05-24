Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,172 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $47,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.03.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 88,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,738,302. The stock has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.