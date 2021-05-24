Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.19. 268,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,682,016. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $202.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

