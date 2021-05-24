Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.43). Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%.

CUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,987. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $455.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

