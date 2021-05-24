Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $30,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.70.

NYSE HD opened at $315.77 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.84 and its 200-day moving average is $286.19. The company has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.