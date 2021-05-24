Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.84

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 72797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

In related news, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $396,937.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,481 shares of company stock worth $2,397,741. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,660,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 217,421 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 270,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

