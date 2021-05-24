1ST Source Bank Sells 167 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.84. The stock had a trading volume of 145,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,683. The company has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.35 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.