Hutchinson Capital Management CA Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Chevron by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $104.67. 64,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,682,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average of $95.70. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

