Rotten Market Cap Reaches $608,245.01 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Rotten coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rotten has a market capitalization of $608,245.01 and $3,811.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rotten

ROT is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 80,690,035 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

