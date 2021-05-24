Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,863,070 shares of company stock valued at $555,164,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $8.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $324.51. 537,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,077,361. The company has a market cap of $920.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

