Insider Buying: Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (CVE:JCO) Director Purchases 17,500 Shares of Stock

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (CVE:JCO) Director Brian Williamson bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$12,043.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 943,123 shares in the company, valued at C$649,057.25.

Shares of Jericho Energy Ventures stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.94. 254,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,377. The company has a market cap of C$167.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.85. Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$1.22.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Anadarko Basin STACK Play, Hunton, Mississippi Lime, and Woodford Shale formations in Oklahoma.

