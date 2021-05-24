Insider Buying: Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (CVE:JCO) Director Purchases 17,500 Shares of Stock

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (CVE:JCO) Director Brian Williamson bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$12,043.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 943,123 shares in the company, valued at C$649,057.25.
Shares of Jericho Energy Ventures stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.94. 254,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,377. The company has a market cap of C$167.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.85. Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$1.22.
About Jericho Energy Ventures
