Mariner LLC Has $54.02 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mariner LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,652 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $54,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $603,000. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 795,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,181,000 after buying an additional 299,021 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,135,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 141,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,211,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.62. 22,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,515. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $144.60 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.