Amica Retiree Medical Trust Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.0% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $9.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $497.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,343. The stock has a market cap of $237.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $361.44 and a one year high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $499.51 and a 200-day moving average of $480.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

