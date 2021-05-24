Doliver Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after buying an additional 2,460,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after buying an additional 815,990 shares in the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 414,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,234,664. The stock has a market cap of $191.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.01.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

