Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 284 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.08.

Adobe stock opened at $488.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $361.44 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.51 and a 200 day moving average of $480.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.