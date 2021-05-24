Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Roche’s performance in the first quarter of 2021 was disappointing as the coronavirus pandemic affected overall demand and the established pharmaceuticals business was adversely impacted by competition from biosimilars. Nevertheless, a surge in COVID-19 diagnostics tests somewhat offset this decline. While growth in Tecentriq, Hemlibra, Ocrevus and Evrysdi was consistent, COVID-19 disruptions and biosimilar competition for Herceptin, MabThera and Avastin weighed on the performance. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, label expansion of Tecentriq into additional indications should drive sales. The Diagnostics segment should also continue with its strong performance as Roche launched additional products in the first quarter. The company’s recent efforts to diversify its portfolio should reap benefit.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RHHBY. UBS Group lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Roche to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Roche stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.25. 1,957,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,194. The stock has a market cap of $296.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. Roche has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Roche by 55.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Roche by 58.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

