MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $8.26 or 0.00021592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $88.69 million and $169,196.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.00486884 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004042 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $581.59 or 0.01520084 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,736,203 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

