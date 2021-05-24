BaaSid (BAAS) Achieves Market Cap of $25.13 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $25.13 million and approximately $87,158.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BaaSid has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 104.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00065442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.82 or 0.00990114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.94 or 0.10512044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00084937 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

