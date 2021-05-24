$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. NetApp posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.34. The company had a trading volume of 32,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. NetApp has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.