Analysts Expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Brokerages expect that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Teradata reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teradata.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $309,872.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,487.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,309 shares of company stock worth $1,825,214 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 2,266.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705,014 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Teradata by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.29. 12,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradata (TDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.