Absher Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 496,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,179 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 188,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 192,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $50.50. 104,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,424,813. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

