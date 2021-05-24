Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.700-9.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:SPG traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.68. 47,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,427. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.73.
In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
