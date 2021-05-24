Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.700-9.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SPG traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.68. 47,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,427. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.73.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

