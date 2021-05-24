Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

LMT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $387.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.12 and a 200 day moving average of $359.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

