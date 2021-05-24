WD Rutherford LLC Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 605.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.47. 159,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974,142. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average is $90.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.