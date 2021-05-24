Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $105.04 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,086 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $105,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 266,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,187,346. The stock has a market cap of $223.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.