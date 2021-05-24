AMJ Financial Wealth Management Buys 1,661 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,606 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 3.0% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $133.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.67. The firm has a market cap of $210.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.35 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.