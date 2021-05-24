AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $116.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.