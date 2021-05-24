ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMGN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

ImmunoGen stock remained flat at $$6.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 30,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,136. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.34. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

