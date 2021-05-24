The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 154.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $233.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.29. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.24 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.54.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

