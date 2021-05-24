i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.61 million.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $31.50. 2,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,074. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -146.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. As a group, analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.