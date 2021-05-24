i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.61 million.
NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $31.50. 2,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,074. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -146.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. As a group, analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
