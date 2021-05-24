O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $548.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $538.35. 4,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $397.69 and a fifty-two week high of $568.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.