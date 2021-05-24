mStable USD Market Capitalization Reaches $41.06 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.06 million and $32,428.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,245.24 or 1.00762254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00036140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00082599 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000147 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

