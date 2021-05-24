Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 233 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,556 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.38. 183,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,296,378. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.