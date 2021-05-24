Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $488.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.44 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $499.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.29. The firm has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.08.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

