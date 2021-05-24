Melrose Industries’ (MRO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 190.86 ($2.49).

Melrose Industries stock traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 163.05 ($2.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,039. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50. The company has a market cap of £7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 167.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

