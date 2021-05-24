Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $986,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $488.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.44 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.08.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.