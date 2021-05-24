Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,588 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 4.6% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.13. 58,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,197. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

