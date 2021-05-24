Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,885 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren makes up 3.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Ralph Lauren worth $17,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

