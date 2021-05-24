Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities downgraded Fevertree Drinks to an add rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fevertree Drinks to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,259.17 ($29.52).

Shares of FEVR stock traded down GBX 108 ($1.41) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,553 ($33.36). 226,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,420. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 1,783.50 ($23.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 71.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,416.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,378.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 10.27 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.41. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

