Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Lifted by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $244.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.07. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

