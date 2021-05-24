Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.11.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of MMSI traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.09. 4,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 886.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $59,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,142.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $732,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,144 shares of company stock worth $5,054,962 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,471,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 28,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

